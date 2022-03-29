Will Smith’s wife, Jada speaks on actor’s encounter with Chris Rock at Oscars

American media personality, Jada Pinkett Smith, has spoken for the first time after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Monday.

Smith had during award ceremony slapped the comedian after the latter made a joke about his wife.

The Academy had said it would explore action against the actor who was nominated for an award over his performance in King Richard.

Jada, who took to her Instagram platform on Tuesday afternoon, wrote: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

She later restricted her comment section after sharing the post.

Read the statement below:

During the early hours of Tuesday, Jada’s husband Will Smith had apologized for his action at the Oscars.

He wrote on his Instagram platform:

