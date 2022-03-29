Connect with us

Entertainment

Will Smith’s wife, Jada speaks on actor’s encounter with Chris Rock at Oscars

Published

53 mins ago

on

American media personality, Jada Pinkett Smith, has spoken for the first time after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Monday.

Smith had during award ceremony slapped the comedian after the latter made a joke about his wife.

The Academy had said it would explore action against the actor who was nominated for an award over his performance in King Richard.

READ ALSO: Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock on stage at 2022 Oscars (Video)

Jada, who took to her Instagram platform on Tuesday afternoon, wrote: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

She later restricted her comment section after sharing the post.

Read the statement below:

During the early hours of Tuesday, Jada’s husband Will Smith had apologized for his action at the Oscars.

He wrote on his Instagram platform:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

9 − eight =

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...