Actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock on stage at 2022 Oscars (Video)

Veteran American entertainers Chris Rock and Will Smith were involved in an altercation at the 2022 Academy Awards telecast on Sunday, March 27.

Rock was on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and decided to make a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife being in “G.I. Jane”.

The joke brought about laughter because of Jada’s shaved head. After the joke was made, Smith approached the stage to hit Rock on the face.

Smith after hitting Rock on his face yelled from his sit, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

Pinkett had earlier revealed that she had the hair loss condition alopecia, which led to the had decision of her shaving her hair.

Watch the video below.

