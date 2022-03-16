LGBTQ activist Bisi Alimi urges Nigerians to demand a better government

A Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) activist, Bisi Alimi, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to demand good governance.

Alimi, who made the call in a post on Instagram, said Nigerians should come together and hold the leaders accountable for their actions.

The LGBTQ activist challenged Nigerians to stop praying, saying if prayer works considering the number of worship centres in Nigeria, the country would not be in its present state.

