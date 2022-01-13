Entertainment
LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, says no Nigerian will make heaven
Controversial Lesbian, Gay, Bi-S*xual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) activist, Bisi Alimi has opined that no Nigerian will make heaven.
According to the LGBTQ+ activist, most Nigerians will not make heaven for reasons he failed to specify.
READ ALSO: Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, tackles LGBTQ community
Speaking via his Instagram stories on Thursday, the unapologetic same-sex marriage advocate stated that Nigerians often claim to have ‘admission into heaven’ due to their religious lifestyle and how they often demand rapture to come in time.
Bisi Alimi wrote:
“The way Nigerians beg for rapture to happen, you will think they already have admission into the so called heaven”
He continued:
“But I got news for you!
No one in Nigeria will make heaven (that’s even if there is anything like heaven in the first place), not even ghetto heaven.”
