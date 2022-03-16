Metro
Banker docked for alleged N452m fraud in Anambra
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday a staff of the United Bank for Africa, Judith Nneka Nwagwu, at the Anambra State High Court, Onitsha, for alleged N452million fraud.
The commission arraigned the defendant on a seven-count charge of forgery and obtaining by false pretence.
The commission alleged that Nwagwu fraudulently obtained N192million from a complainant on the pretext that the bank had $400,000 for sale at the rate of N480 per Dollar.
In a petition to the EFCC, the bank also accused the defendant of forging two fixed deposit certificates and obtained N260.047 million from a customer under the guise of fixing the money for him.
She pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her prompting prosecution counsel, Michal Ani, to ask the court to pick a date for the commencement of the trial.
Justice D.A. Onyefulu granted her bail in the sum of N10 million with a surety in like sum. T
The surety, according to the judge, must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.
He adjourned the matter till May 11, 26 and June 8 for trial.
