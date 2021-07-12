Metro
EFCC arrests three bankers for alleged N51.9m fraud
The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three bankers for an alleged case of conspiracy, stealing, forgery and obtaining money by false pretence.
The suspects, Kagha Emmanuel Uchenna, Okoro Chinasom Davidson and Egbogu Emmanuel Obiora, who are employees of one of the new generation banks, allegedly conspired and defrauded a customer of the bank of the sum of N51,978,883.
According to a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria, by Wilson Uwujaren, head of media and publicity at the EFCC, Investigations revealed that the trio forged the signature and National Identification Management (NIM) number slip of the customer, activated his mobile banking application and fraudulently withdrew the money.
The suspects, who were arrested on July 7, 2021 at the Nsukka, Enugu branch of the bank, have volunteered statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the statement said.
