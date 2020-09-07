EFCC arraigns banker for alleged N80m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a banker, Kolapo Oduwole, at the Katsina State High Court for alleged N80million fraud.

Oduwole was arraigned on a six-count charge of fraud by the commission.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant forged the signatures of the bank (his employers) Relationship Manager on three fixed deposits certificates and presented same to some customers and subsequently got the customers to fix their money in fixed deposit accounts controlled only by him.

After the money was fixed in the accounts, he transferred the funds into various accounts to conduct his personal businesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Aisha Tahar Habib, requested the court to pick a date for the commencement of trial.

She also urged the court to remand Oduwole in the commission’s custody as he is still under investigation.

The defence counsel, M.M Rimaye, did not object to the prosecution’s request.

Justice Musa Danladi adjourned the matter till October 12 for the commencement of trial and remanded the defendant in EFCC’s custody.

