Obaseki has already destroyed his chances of re-election —Ize-Iyamu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said on Monday Governor Godwin Obaseki destroyed his chances of re-election by failing to fulfill his pre-election promises.

Ize-Iyamu stated this during his ward-to-ward campaign at Ogwa, Esan West and Amahor, Igueben local government areas of the state.

He said Obaseki, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, missed his chance of re-election when he betrayed the trust of people of the state.

According to him, the governor defected to the PDP because he could not give an account of his stewardship to people of Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu said: “ The governor did nothing for Edo people for almost four years and does not deserve a second term because he will also not work for the people.

“We will bring more roads and employ teachers in your schools.

“In the area of manpower development, our women need more than wrappers. They need money to support their businesses.”

In his remarks, the ex-governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, said he withdrew his support for Obaseki because he failed to continue with the upgrade of infrastructure he met on ground.

He added that the PDP candidate failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

“Today, you are complaining of lack of good roads, no teachers, no water because he failed to continue with my work”, the ex-APC chairman stated.

