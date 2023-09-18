Singer Teni narrates how her father’s assassination affected her as a child

Talented Nigerian singer Teni Apata has shared how the assassination of her father, late Brig. Gen. Simeon Apata (retd.) on January 8, 1995, affected her as a child growing up.

The ‘Billionaire’ crooner who opened up in an interview with media personality Taymesan, disclosed that she was just two years old when unknown gunmen stormed their Lagos home and murdered her father in the presence of the family.

She said that the trauma of losing her father at such a young age affected her a lot while she was growing up as a child as she has since developed trust issues.

Teni said, “Growing up with my father passing away at such a young age, the trauma of losing my father at a young age affected me.

“You know, him being assassinated in the presence of all of us and all that stuff. I was 2 at the time.

“Him passing away robbed me of a father figure. It sort of made me have trust issues growing up. Because they [gunmen] came into our house purposely to kill him.”

