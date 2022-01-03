Connect with us

News

Police dismisses report on attempted abduction of music star in Rivers

Published

3 hours ago

on

Teni

The Rivers State police command on Monday dismissed the report on the attempted abduction of music star, Teniola Akpata, aka Teni, in the state.

Reports emerged on social media that gunmen stormed the venue of a live concert at Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State on Sunday and fired several gunshots in an attempt to kidnap the singer.

The command spokesperson, Grace Iringi-Koko, who made the clarification in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the gunshots heard at the venue of the concert were fired by security operatives.

READ ALSO: Singer Teni confirms exit from Port Harcourt following shootout at her concert

She said: “Contrary to what many thought was an attempt to kidnap the singer, the gunshots heard in the background were from security operatives who were shooting in the air to repel some disgruntled element who were throwing objects at Teni while on stage.”

The spokesperson added that police had opened an investigation into the cause of the mayhem at the event.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × 4 =

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...