The world admires Nigeria’s creative talents – US Consul General

The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, has declared categorically that the world loves and admires the many talents produced on a regular basis in Nigeria.

Stevens made the remark during a special live performance by seven American music professionals who are on Next Level program held at the Freedom Park in Lagos last weekend.

The music professionals which comprised a rapper, hip hop dancer, beat-maker, beat-boxer, and an aerosol artist arrived in Nigeria with a mission to use hip hop music and dance to foster cross-cultural creative exchange between Nigeria and the US.

While in Nigeria they conducted public concerts, had interactive performances with local musicians, lecture demonstrations, workshops, and jam sessions with diverse audiences.

The event staged was the major highlight of the creative industry collaboration between the US and Nigeria.

In his address at the event, Stevens said the event would afford both countries the opportunity to continue to share talents and allow the creative industries to thrive.

He said” ‘‘It is so good to be here in Nigeria. I just came in from Atlanta, Georgia and it is interesting to note that two weeks ago, I presented the Best Album Award to Asake who won the category at the just concluded Headies Awards music ceremony staged in the city.

‘‘In the last 70-years, America has benefited from the power of our culture as people look up to the USA because they think they know us through our culture through our film, our music and TV shows which gives a slice of Americans to the world.

‘‘That explains why the US Consulate is interested and has invested in the Nigerian creative industry which is allowing Nigerians to tell their stories to the world through music, movies and culture.

“And I must tell you that the world loves the creative talents that are being churned out in Nigeria. I got into a cab when I arrived in New York two weeks ago and the number one song buzzing from the radio was Rema’s ‘Calm Down’.

“It is incredible how people are falling in love with Nigerian through music and film and I am so proud of the partnerships with the United States and it is not just with culture but with business.

“So many Nigerians are reaching the world through YouTube, streaming platforms and all other partnerships that have been firmed up with the United States of America.”

