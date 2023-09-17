NDLEA denies arresting, detaining Mohbad as police commences full probe into singer’s death

The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has denied ever arresting or detaining late singer cum rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The agency denied the claim in a post on social media after an old video of Mohbad saying he was accused of abusing drugs following his arrest by the NDLEA and forced to drink a substance in a bottle surfaced online

Close-watchers who saw the video alleged the deceased singer might have been poisoned during the ‘’arrest” by NDLEA operatives but the agency has distanced itself from the speculation.

In a post shared on his official X handle on Saturday night, September 16, Spokesperson of the NDLEA Femi Babafemi said Mohbad was never arrested or detained by the agency.

‘’This is authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned in ⁦@ndlea_nigeria custody even when he was never arrested or detained by the agency. I hope they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them,” Babafemi posted.

READ ALSO:Mohbad’s management vows to retrieve unpaid royalties from Marlian Music

In a related development, the Nigeria Police Force has revealed that it has commenced full investigation into the immediate and remote cause of the death of the musician.

This was made known in a statement issued on Saturday by the spokesperson of NPF who revealed that the state Commissioner of Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The statement reads thus in full; ‘’The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature.

‘‘In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now