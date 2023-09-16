Sanwo-Olu demands strict enforcement of laws by cabinet members in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, charged the newly constituted cabinet members to ensure strict implementation and enforcement of all laws in the state.

The governor gave the charge at the ongoing 2023 Onboarding Retreat Programme for Members of the State Executive Council, the Body of Permanent Secretaries, and Heads of some Agencies and Parastatals held in the Epe area of the state.

He urged the new cabinet members to hit the ground running in delivering the campaign promises and dividends of democracy to the people of the state in line with the administration’s THEMES+ Agenda for Greater Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that part of the takeaway from the retreat was zero tolerance against violation of laws.

According to him, all cabinet members and Permanent Secretaries have been empowered to do the right things.

He said: “There is going to be zero tolerance. People cannot just assume that all our laws will not be obeyed. That is the charge we are giving ourselves here.

“That is the charge we are taking away from this retreat, to further energise our people, to further ensure that we do things we are going to do without fear.

”We have had conversations that bordered around everybody’s role, appreciating each other’s responsibility and fashioning a vision that all of us would be signing on to; a vision that would reflect what would be our mode of engagement and rules of engagement for the next three-and-half years.

“We had sessions with two former governors – Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. They gave us their experiences and talked about things that we should be doing differently and we thanked them so very much for the time out here.

“We believe that at the end of the exercise on Sunday, all of us will not only be better equipped, energised, and be on the same page, but we will be giving ourselves a sense of commitment that we will take back to our respective posts from Monday, where we will carry our staff along.”

