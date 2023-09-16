Gunmen reportedly abduct police officer in Bauchi

Gunmen reportedly abducted a police officer in Toro local government area of Bauchi State on Saturday.

The police officer was abducted a few hours after security agents freed 33 hostages in Alkaleri LGA.

READ ALSO: Police arrests four suspected members of cult group in Bauchi

Residents told journalists the hoodlums stormed the area with sophisticated weapons on Friday and shot sporadically throughout the night before abducting the victim, who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now