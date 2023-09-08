Police arrests four suspected members of cult group in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested four suspected members of the “Black Axe” confraternity in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili said in a statement on Friday that the suspects were arrested by the operatives on September 3.

He listed the suspects as Eric Nuhu (23), Zaharaddeen Hassan, (19), Felix John (24), and Daniel Masaka.

The spokesman said: “During interrogation, the first and second suspects confessed to have been invited by one of their classmates named Abbas Apeh, a 500-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and were initiated into the group around midnight on 02/09/2023.

READ ALSO: Police kills five suspected kidnappers in Bauchi

“The third and fourth suspects confessed to have been members of the cult group for long. They were invited by their group members to join the initiation event of the newcomers which took place in an outskirt of Bauchi, opposite ATBU Gubi Campus, along Kano-Bauchi Road.

“Efforts to arrest the fleeing accomplices are ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now