Police arrests mother of two, 13 others for armed robbery, kidnapping in FCT

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested a 36-year-old mother of two children, Bunmi Samuel, her boyfriend, and 12 others for alleged kidnapping, armed robbery, and burglary in the territory.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters on Thursday in Abuja, said they were arrested at different locations in the city.

He said various assorted weapons, vehicles, laptops, phones, and musical instruments were recovered from the suspects.

Garba added that Bunmi was arrested alongside her boyfriend who specialised in snatching telephones from innocent commuters in the FCT.

The CP said: “After snatching phones, the suspect removes the SIM cards and sells the phone then hands over the SIM cards to his girlfriend one Bunmi Samuel.

“The girlfriend on her part makes withdrawals of all monies from the accounts linked to the SIM cards.

“The police operatives have so far recovered 76 SIM cards, two Opay ATM cards, and a gold wristwatch from the suspects.”

He revealed that the operatives in collaboration with the vigilante also arrested five suspects – Bernard Francis, Felix Benjamin, Peter Benjamin, Helen Sylvester, and Hamza Haruna over alleged involvement in the abduction of a minor in the city.

“The police also arrested 26-year-old Kennedy Esezobor of Tudun Wada Village, Lugbe, FCT a notorious criminal and cultist with one fabricated single barrel gun and locally fabricated AK-47 rifle

“The operatives of the command anti-kidnapping unit acting on actionable intelligence stormed Kabin Mongoro Forest and arrested one Mohammed Hamza while on his way to bandits’ camp bordering Nasarawa State.

“The suspect confessed to being an informant, a drug and food supplier to one Dogo,” he added.

