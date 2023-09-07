Anambra govt arrests couple for starving five-year-old daughter

The Anambra State government has arrested a couple for starving their five-year-old daughter over alleged witchcraft.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare Mrs. Ify Obinabo, told journalists on Thursday that the couple were arrested at Adazi-Ani, Anaocha local government area of the state.

Obinabo said the state government intervened in the case following reports from the chairman of the transition committee in Anaocha LGA, Mr. Gerald Ozoh, and the state coordinator of Ladies of Good Governance, Mrs. Chinwe Uba.

The commissioner said her primary assignment was to protect the rights of every child in the state and assured that she would not let the couple go free.

She said: “The girl is receiving treatment at the hospital while her parents would be handed over to the police for further investigation.”

The mother of the girl, Mrs. Blessing Wosu, said she obeyed her pastor’s prophecy which revealed that the child was a witch and did not deserve to live.

She said: “It is our pastor who gave us a prophecy that she is a witch and does not deserve to live. We were told that she is responsible for her father’s downfall in business.”

However, the husband, Michael Wosu, denied involvement in the child’s maltreatment.

