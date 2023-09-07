UNILAG introduces instalment payment to cushion effect of fee increment 

The management of University of Lagos {UNILAG}, on Thursday, said it is introducing instalment payment to cushion the effect of fee increment.

The institution, in a statement by its Head of Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said it was also open to discussions and partnerships with various stakeholders to boost efforts aimed at ameliorating the challenges of the institution.

The university also urged members of the university community to remain calm and go about their legitimate activities as it remained resolute in ensuring utmost security of lives and properties on campus.

Ripples Nigeria reports the statement is coming a day after protests rocked the university environs over increase in students’ fees.

Alaga-Ibraheem said that members of the university community, just like all other bonafide students of the university, remain a top priority in the affairs of management, adding that the management would stop at nothing, in ensuring that their welfare and interest is always protected.

She further reiterated the commitment of the management in implementing measures aimed at ameliorating the challenges that students, parents/guardians may face due to the recent upward review of the institution’s obligatory fees.

“We wish to enjoin members of the university community to remain calm and go about their legitimate activities, as the university management remains dedicated to ensuring security and safety of lives and properties on campus.

“Similarly, we wish to reiterate the commitment of the university authorities to implement measures aimed at ameliorating the challenges that students and parents/guardians may face due to the recent review of the University’s obligatory fees.

“These measures, which are constantly being reviewed and expanded, include payment by instalment. The fees payment system has been re-configured to allow instalment payment option.

“This instalment accommodates three times payment before the closure of the academic year.

She further stated that in furtherance to the measures adopted, the university has entered into partnership with the Lagos Bus Rapid Transport System, to facilitate ease of transportation.

“The management of the institution has acquired approval from Lagos government for additional BRT dedicated route for persons who come from Berger Bus Stop axis of the state.

“In addition, the university is in discussions to have other routes such as Oshodi and Iyana Ipaja included”.

