News
SSANU, NASU shut down activities in UNILAG over withheld salaries
Activities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been crippled following the compliance of the members of non-academic staff unions to embark on a seven-day warning strike.
Recall that the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU), had directed their members to embark on a warning strike over the non-payment of four months of withheld salaries.
In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu had directed that the university workers that embarked on prolonged strike in 2022 should be paid four months.
However, early Wednesday, the institution’s branch of SSANU and NASU in compliance with the directive of its national bodies, locked one of the main gates which affected the entry and exit of vehicles on the campuses.
This also affected vehicular movements into the school and also caused congestion along the UNILAG route.
READ ALSO:SSANU puts pressure on Tinubu to deliver on minimum wage promise
It was also observed that some lecture halls and offices were also locked hindering academic activities.
The members gathered at the institution’s gate for a “peaceful protest” and to register their displeasure.
Some of them held placards with inscriptions such as “Pay us our money!”, “JAC Demands the immediate payment of withheld salaries.”
Other inscriptions on the placards read: “FGN pay our four months’ salaries without delay!’’ and “Pay us our 4 months salaries!’’
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...