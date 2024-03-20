SSANU, NASU shut down activities in UNILAG over withheld salaries

Activities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been crippled following the compliance of the members of non-academic staff unions to embark on a seven-day warning strike.

Recall that the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU), had directed their members to embark on a warning strike over the non-payment of four months of withheld salaries.

In October 2023, President Bola Tinubu had directed that the university workers that embarked on prolonged strike in 2022 should be paid four months.

However, early Wednesday, the institution’s branch of SSANU and NASU in compliance with the directive of its national bodies, locked one of the main gates which affected the entry and exit of vehicles on the campuses.

This also affected vehicular movements into the school and also caused congestion along the UNILAG route.

READ ALSO:SSANU puts pressure on Tinubu to deliver on minimum wage promise

It was also observed that some lecture halls and offices were also locked hindering academic activities.

The members gathered at the institution’s gate for a “peaceful protest” and to register their displeasure.

Some of them held placards with inscriptions such as “Pay us our money!”, “JAC Demands the immediate payment of withheld salaries.”

Other inscriptions on the placards read: “FGN pay our four months’ salaries without delay!’’ and “Pay us our 4 months salaries!’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now