UNILAG dismisses rumour of another adjustment in tuition fees

The management of the University of Lagos on Friday dismissed rumours about the introduction of extra charges to tuition fees introduced last month.

UNILAG management increased the tuition fees for fresh students from N19,000 to N140,000 and above in July.

The university’s Head of the Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, who made the clarification in a statement, described the report on the introduction of new charges by the management as misinformation and urged the students and parents to disregard it.

The statement read: “The University of Lagos wishes to explicitly refute unsubstantiated claims making the rounds that the University has slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments.

“These completely untrue and misleading claims misrepresent the facts and aim to misinform the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Lagos management hereby categorically states that this is not the case.

READ ALSO: Students to pay N190,000, others as UNILAG raises tuition fees

“Management is not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities, and as of the date of this disclaimer, has not issued any other notice of increment apart from the ‘Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students” published in its Information Flash News Bulletin.

“The University Management understands the importance of accurate, verifiable and timely information, and views with utmost concern the attempt to spread false narratives that undermine its integrity.

“Members of the university community and general public, especially students and their families are, therefore, implored to rely on the official communication channels of the University for announcements, notice, or updates regarding fees, policies, or any other information relating to the university.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now