Pressured by NANS, UNILAG reviews hike in fees downward

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), after a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has made a downward review of the hike in obligatory fees payable by both fresh and returning students of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Folasade Ogunsola led the management of the university to the meeting with the student leaders on Thursday.

NANS President, Usman Barambu led the student’s delegation to the meeting aimed at addressing the crisis over the fees.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the university had increased the payable fees from N26,000 and about N76,000 to between N120,750 and N240,250 depending on the courses of study and year of admission.

The university’s spokesperson, Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, in a statement on Friday morning, disclosed that the reduction covers obligatory fees for students, utility bills, convocation fees and others.

Breaking down the reduction, the statement showed that the utility charges for all categories of students have been reduced to N15,000 from N20,000 and convocation fees to be paid by all final-year students were reduced to N27,000 from N30,000.

The management of the institution also reviewed obligatory fees for new undergraduate students from N126,325 to N116,325 for courses without lab/studio and N176,325 to N166,325 for courses with lab/studio.

It further showed that the obligatory fees for returning undergraduate students were reviewed from N100,750 to N80,750 for courses without lab/studio; N140,250 to N120,250 for courses with lab/studio. Obligatory fees payable by medical / pharmacy students and students in health professions were reviewed from N190,250 to N170,250.

Also reviewed are hostel fees for undergraduate hostels in the Akoka and Yaba campuses; the fees were reduced to N43,000 from N90,000; for hostels in Idi-Araba campus, from N120,000 to N65,000; while the fees for Sodeinde Hall were reduced to N135,000 from N250,000.

The NANS delegation, aside demanding for the review of the fees, also demanded the reinstatement of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) in UNILAG.

The statement qouted NANS President as noting that the absence of SUG in UNILAG had adversely affected communication between the students and management.

He also noted that students would be able to channel their grievances appropriately through the SUG.

In response to the demand, the vice-chancellor promsied to commence the process of reinstating students’ union activities in the university.

