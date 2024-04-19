Leadership crisis rocks NANS as students’ body begs SGF, Akume, to intervene

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Thursday, called on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume to intervene in the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the organization.

The body is demanding the arrest and prosecution of the factional President of NANS, Pedro Obi, over the alleged impersonation of NANS President, Lucky Emonefe.

Emonefe, on Thursday, led hundreds of students on a solidarity rally to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, where he presented a position paper to Akume.

The petition was received on the SGF’s behalf by the Deputy Security Officer, Haliru Musa.

At the SGF’s office, Emonefe accused Obi of impersonating the NANS President. According to Emonefe, Obi lost the November 27th-December 3rd, 2023 NANS convention election.

Despite this, Emonefe claims Obi, a PDP member and former Delta State student affairs advisor to the governor, has been falsely portraying himself as the winner.

To prevent students’ unrest, Emonefe urged the federal government to involve security forces in apprehending Obi, whom he called an “imposter.”

Emonefe alleged that the crisis was instigated by some individuals who are bent on destabilizing the organization for personal gain. He warned that if the crisis is not resolved, it could have far-reaching consequences for the student community and the nation at large.

As the crisis continues to linger, students across the country are anxiously waiting for a resolution, which would enable the organization to focus on its core mandate of promoting the welfare and interests of Nigerian students.

