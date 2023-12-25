Politics
Again, SGF Akume raises the alarm, warns against fake job offers from his office by swindlers
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has warned those using his office to issue fake appointments to members of the public.
Akume gave the warning in a statement on Sunday by Segun Imohiosen, Head of Information, Office of the SGF, in Abuja.
According to him, the warning was because of the purported fake appointments emanating from the SGF office by unscrupulous elements to swindle unsuspecting individuals.
Akume also denied the information circulating on the social media, emails, text messages, and other outlets luring members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk in his office.
He said: “The culprit has been using the name of the former Director Information, Willie Bassey, and these fraudulent contacts; Aliyu Isah; +234 9168487156, +234 8035557865 and email; [email protected], among others to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.
Read also: Emefiele opens up, says CBN investigator’s report lies to achieve satanic agenda
“The general public is by this notice advised to be wary of the perpetrators of these dubious activities and their cohorts; and disregard such information being peddled around.
“Any official enquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the OSGF via www.osgf.gov.ng and [email protected],” he said.
The SGF further warned peddlers of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using the Office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the full wrath of the law.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the SGF had earlier in the month given the same warning to unsuspecting members of the public.
