Nigerian govt soon to release special investigator’s audit report on CBN

The Federal Government said the special investigator, Jim Obazee, has conducted an audit report on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and it would be released soon.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, on Wednesday. He said the audit report would reveal what went wrong and what led to the revamp in the CBN.

Akume said the decision of President Bola Tinubu to crackdown on the CBN has improved the capital market, resulting in an historic high never seen in 15 years.

READ ALSO:Senate confirms Cardoso as CBN governor

“Most of these problems confronting us are because of bad governance. The present government has confronted and is confronting these challenges,” Akume said.

He added that: “When President Bola Tinubu came on board, he made a very sound decision at the CBN. That singular act led to a massive improvement in the capital market, as experts have told us, it is something that can never happen in the past 15 years.

“We have a new team at the CBN, and a special investigator has been in the CBN for some time now. His result will soon be released, and Nigerians will know what went wrong and what brought us to where we are today.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now