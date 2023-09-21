CBN postpones MPC meeting as Cardoso awaits Senate confirmation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting slated for next week, days after the apex bank’s leadership was changed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, CBN said the MPC meeting scheduled for September 25 and 26 has been postponed to a later date that would be communicated to the public.

The statement read: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively.

“A new date will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general public.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu finally gets rid of Emefiele as CBN governor, appoints Olayemi Cardoso

The decision to postpone the meeting followed the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso as the substantive governor of the CBN by President Bola Tinubu last week.

The president also nominated four deputy governors all of whom are yet to be approved by the Senate.

After Cardoso’s nomination, the government revealed that the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, resigned from the position in August.

Emefiele is currently standing trial for alleged N6.9 billion fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now