Business
CBN postpones MPC meeting as Cardoso awaits Senate confirmation
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting slated for next week, days after the apex bank’s leadership was changed.
In a statement issued on Thursday, CBN said the MPC meeting scheduled for September 25 and 26 has been postponed to a later date that would be communicated to the public.
The statement read: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively.
“A new date will be communicated in due course. We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general public.”
READ ALSO: Tinubu finally gets rid of Emefiele as CBN governor, appoints Olayemi Cardoso
The decision to postpone the meeting followed the nomination of Olayemi Cardoso as the substantive governor of the CBN by President Bola Tinubu last week.
The president also nominated four deputy governors all of whom are yet to be approved by the Senate.
After Cardoso’s nomination, the government revealed that the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, resigned from the position in August.
Emefiele is currently standing trial for alleged N6.9 billion fraud at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.
