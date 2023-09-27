Why Tinubu appointed new economic team for CBN – Presidency

The presidency on Wednesday explained why President Bola Tinubu appointed a new management team for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The president on September 15 nominated the former Lagos State commissioner for economic planning and budget, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, as the substantive CBN governor following the resignation of Godwin Emefiele from the position.

He also nominated the quartet of Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello as deputy governors of the apex bank.

The quintet were confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, said the appointment of the new management team for the CBN was to rejig the bank and make it alive to its responsibilities.

He stressed that the appointment of the team by Tinubu was part of efforts to rescue the Nigerian economy from its challenges.

READ ALSO: PDP blasts Tinubu over economic policies, insecurity

Gumel said: “The CBN’s image was badly battered so, this team that has come on board is a rescue team.

“They have come to rescue the image of the CBN.

“In fact, it is not only Nigerians that are waiting for the CBN’s new management to be up and running but the ECOWAS sub-region and the African Union (AU).

“They are waiting for Nigeria to get back the economy so that everybody will feel secure and happy.”

The presidential aide also commended the Senate for confirming the appointment of Cardoso and his team members on its first day after recess.

“The screening was successful as robust questions concerning the economy were asked.

“The lawmakers told the CBN governor and the deputy governors the feelings of Nigerians and what they talked to the team about is reflective of what Nigerians feel about the CBN,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now