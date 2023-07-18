SGF Akume urges Nigerians ‘to bear pains of subsidy removal’

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday, urged Nigerians to continue to endure the pain brought on by the elimination of the subsidy.

He gave Nigerians the reassurance that the suffering would soon end and that living conditions would improve.

Akume pointed out that Bola Tinubu, the president, had good intentions for the nation and had promised Nigerians that he wouldn’t let them down.

He spoke during a visit from a team of the North Central People’s Forum led by Senator Jeremiah Useni of the Sardauna Plateau.

Akume said, “This government will not disappoint Nigerians. The President means well but we can go wrong. When we go wrong, correct us.

“President Tinubu so far has taken bold measures which have impacted the national economy and sent positive signals to policymakers, local and international, that the government means business.

“I urge Nigerians to bear the pains of the removal of subsidy on petrol and its negative impact on the cost of living. I want to assure you that after the pain there will be a significant improvement in living standards generally.”

