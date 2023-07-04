China pledges partnership with FG to drive development in Nigeria

Cui Jianchun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, pledged, on Monday, that his country will support President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Government as necessary to ensure the nation’s development.

Jianchun assured the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, that China would assist Nigeria with tried-and-true development measures that would improve the lives of Nigerians.

The Chinese envoy delivered three documents including possible development strategies for the nation, according to a statement from OSGF’s director of information, Willie Bassey.

The statement partly read: “The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, while presenting three documents to the SGF, assured Nigeria of the commitment of the government of the People’s Republic of China to support the administration of Bola Tinubu with the workable development strategies that would turn around the nation’s fortune.

“According to him, the documents contain a developmental strategy that serves as a blueprint for the development of the country. He emphasised the strategies would cover the following areas: Infrastructure, ICT, industrialisation investment, security, technology, and agriculture, among others.

Read Also: Tinubu charges service chiefs to work as a team in fight against insecurity

“He expressed his readiness and commitment to work with the present administration and further deepen the bilateral relations between the two nations.”

On his part, Akume assured the Chinese government of the Federal Government’s commitment to sustain bilateral relations to boost development.

He emphasised that Nigeria and China had significant bilateral ties in a variety of sectors, including infrastructure, trade, and agriculture, urging China to increase its investment in Nigeria so that the current administration could carry out its agenda.

Akume said: “We want to thank your country for the massive investment in the areas of infrastructure in this country. Nigeria got a soft loan from your country and carefully invested in rail transportation and road transportation. The differences are becoming quite clear.

“And we expect more investments and I believe that is why you are here with your businessmen as well. Any assistance you are giving us, we will step up because of the desire of the present government to do a lot. We will be expecting support from you from time to time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now