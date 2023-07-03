News
Sanwo-Olu reappoints Akoshile as chief press secretary
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reappointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile as his Chief Press Secretary.
The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the appointment took immediate effect.
Sanwo-Olu appoints SSG, Chief of Staff in Lagos
Akosile had served as the CPS to the governor during his first term in office.
“Akoshile had also served as the Media Adviser to the Governor, since the inception of the second term of Sanwo-Olu’s administration on May 29, 2023,” the statement added.
