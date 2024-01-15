Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos 2024 budget of N2.2tr

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, signed the state’s 2024 budget of N2.2 trillion.

The governor presented the 2024 budget estimate of N2.2 trillion the Lagos State House of Assembly for approval on December 13, 2023.

The Assembly passed the budget on January 5.

In his remark shortly after signing the budget, Sanwo-Olu promised effective implementation of the budget.

He said: “The approved budget size is N21.743 billion higher than what was presented to the House of Assembly due to additional provisions to enforce completion of ongoing projects.

“The impact of this appropriation law will be determined by the effectiveness of its implementation.

“We are determined to ensure that the goals and objectives of this budget are maximally realised for the benefit of all Lagosians and in line with our THEMES+ development agenda.

“We will work assiduously to ensure the completion of ongoing projects and ensure the effective take-off of new ones.

“Let me reiterate the importance of everyone playing their roles in the successful implementation of this budget, especially the commitment of citizens to discharging their civic obligations as and when due.”

