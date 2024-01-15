CCB invites Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, over alleged N438m contract fraud

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has invited the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for questioning over the N438m contract scandal at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The CCB invitation letter addressed to the Minister indicates that he is to appear before the CCB on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the Bureau’s Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The letter was signed by the CCB Director, Investigation and Monitoring, Gwimi S.P on behalf of the CCB Chairman, Murtala Aliyu, and reads:

“The bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers in which your name featured prominently. Consequently, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows:

READ ALSO:Falana urges Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, to review payment of N500m fine to inmates

“Date: Tuesday, 16th January, 2024.

Time: 1100hrs prompt.

Venue: CCB Headquarters on 5th Floor, Annex III, Phase I, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

“This invitation is pursuant to the mandate and powers of the Bureau as enshrined in the Third Schedule, Part I, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Please be properly guided.”

Tunji-Ojo ran into trouble when a company formerly belonging to him, New Planet Projects, was said to be one of the companies that benefited from the money laundering scandal currently rocking the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry which led to the suspension of the Minister, Betta Edu, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo however noted that he has resigned his directorship at the said company which he founded with his wife, but said he remains a shareholder.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now