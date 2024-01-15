Supreme Court dismisses APM’s appeal against Fubara, reserves judgement in APC case

The Supreme Court, on Monday, dismissed the appeal filled by the Allied People’s Movement (APM) against the election of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, however, reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Patrick Tonye-Cole.

The counsel for the APM and its candidate in the March 18 election, Innocent Kere, at proceedings on Monday opted to withdraw the appeal.

The appeal was subsequently dismissed by the apex court.

The appeal by Tonye-Cole and APC was reserved for judgment, after the court listened to the arguments of the parties involved in the matter.

Tonye-Cole, among other things, is asking the apex court to sack Fubara. He also argued that the governor did not resign as the Accountant General of the state under the deadline stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Rivers State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court had earlier dismissed all the petitions against Fubara, upholding his election.

