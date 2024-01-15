BETTA EDU: No sacred cow as Tinubu won’t spare anyone —Presidency

The Presidency has reiterated that the President Bola Tinubu administration will spare nobody found culpable in the ongoing investigation into an alleged N585m fraud in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the Social Investment Programmes.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this when he spoke on TVC’s Politics on Sunday, said there will be no sacred cow as anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.

Ngelale stated that the president had given full instruction to the EFCC Chairman to not only conduct a thorough investigation but to make sure that culprits are brought to book.

“The way the President would direct such an investigation is to say that nobody, no name, should be left out if they are found wanting in the situation. No sacred cows at all,” the presidential spokesman said.

“Anywhere this investigation takes the EFCC and other investigating authorities, that is where the investigation must go and the president will take action accordingly.”

Ngelale was reacting to insinuations from some quarters that the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, may be let off the hook as seen in the past with a slap on the wrist.

But Ngelale insisted that Tinubu would not spare any of his appointees indicted by the ongoing probe of the Ministry.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now