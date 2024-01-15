Reps shift plenary resumption to January 30th

The House of Representatives has announced an extension of its ongoing recess, from January 23rd to 30th.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the National Assembly proceeded on break on December 30, 2023 shortly after passing the 2024 Appropriation Bill and announced January 23, 2024 as the resumption date.

A statement on Sunday by the House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, dusclosed that the lawmakers have an additional week to resume following an official communication from the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria.

“I am directed to inform members that the resumption date for both the Senate and House of Representatives has been shifted upwards from Tuesday, January 23, 2024 (earlier announced) to Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11 am prompt. All inconveniences are regretted,” the communication read.

It will be recalled that at a special session held on December 30 for final consideration of the budget, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, lauded the dedication, unity of purpose, and willingness of his colleagues to engage in constructive debates instrumental in the legislative outputs recorded since the inauguration of the House.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now