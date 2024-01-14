Politics
I informed Atiku about meeting with Tinubu – Daniel Bwala
Daniel Bwala, the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, had dismissed reports that he betrayed his principal for meeting with President Bola Tinubu.
The lawyer had come under criticism in the last few days after reports of his meeting with the president were made public.
Bwala was one of the fiercest critics of President Tinubu in the months leading to the February 25, 2023 election.
The former PDP chieftain, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics, said he informed Atiku of his meeting with the president.
READ ALSO: Tinubu will face bigger problems managing Obidients than Nigeria’s economy —Bwala, Atiku’s aide
He described as absurd the criticisms trailing his sudden support for Tinubu despite events before the election.
Bwala said: “I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President.
“After I had seen the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the President and he replied, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me.”
