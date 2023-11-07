Tinubu will face bigger problems managing Obidients than Nigeria’s economy —Bwala, Atiku’s aide

Spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council during the 2023 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, has expressed concerns on how President Bola Tinubu will manage the problems that supporters of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), popularly known as Obidients, will pose in the country.

Bwala believes the President will find the Obidients situation even bigger than the economic situation in the country.

Bwala made his feelings known on Monday while reacting to the stance of Obi’s running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, on the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed Tinubu’s victory in the election.

While speaking during an interview programme on Monday, Datti had insisted that the apex court did not affirm the victory of Tinubu, but only validated the illegality of the lower courts.

He added that he would never be shaken by a man who forged his certificate and forfeited drug money.

Read also: Atiku spokesman, Bwala, names first task for Tinubu ‘when and if sworn in’

Bwala who responded to Datti’s comments on his X account, said that Tinubu will face more problems in managing the LP and its supporters.

“Listening to Datti Baba-Ahmed this evening, I believe the man has not shifted a bit from his earlier position, although he now accepts the fact that Tinubu is the President by the court.

“But Peter Obi and Datti’s position today convinced me that @officialABAT Tinubu has more problems to manage with Labour Party and Obidients than the entire economy and insecurity in Nigeria.

“How he will navigate this is a course to be taught in OAU, ABU and Nsukka universities,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now