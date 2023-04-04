Obi-Datti movement claims APC desperate to ‘grab power by any illegal means’

The Obi-Datti movement has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from an alleged endless subterfuge and a desperation to grab and retain power by all means.

The Obi-Datti group, in a statement on Monday, accused the ruling party of doing everything possible to silence the voices of opposition by trying to grab power by illegal means after “grabbing the election through illegal means.”

In the statement issued by the head of Obi-Datti Media Organization, Duran Onifade, the movement cited what it termed a show of shame in Port Harcourt where supporters of the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed, leading to the use of dangerous weapons, to the drama in an Ibom Air aircraft where a supporter of Peter Obi was manhandled, and the “circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.”

The movement said the subterfuge was meant to muscle the opposition as well as truncating the wishes of the majority of Nigerians in the February 25 presidential poll.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi,” part of the statement reads.

“If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerian electorate not to vote for him based on religion or tribe.

“We will, therefore, like to advise our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.

“That is more important than to expect those who ran an election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are,” it added.

