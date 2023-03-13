Peter Obi mentions Wike in Rivers election loss, claims he got over 50%

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said claimed that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, worked against him in last month’s presidential election in the state.

The former Anambra State governor polled 6,101, 533 votes to finish in third position behind the duo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Tinubu garnered 8,794, 726 votes to edge out the former president who got 6, 984, 520 votes in the tightly contested election.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ended in fourth position with 1,496, 687 votes.

Obi, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, denied playing the ethnic card in the election.

READ ALSO: ‘INEC has nothing to hide on presidential election,’ Yakubu tells Labour Party

He said: “It is a simple thing, people go about and say, oh! he got votes in Lagos because of the Igbo, and I ask how many Igbos live in Lagos? I got more votes from indigenes in Lagos than those who you can call visitors.

“In the South-East, it is a similar situation, people know me, people know what I stand for, people know I have kept my promises. People know I’ve kept to what I have said.

“Are the Igbo in Nasarawa, are the Igbo in Plateau, are the Igbo in Abuja? In Rivers, where you know that the governor came out against me and everything, I still got votes. If the real votes of Rivers were counted, Reuben, I won. I had over 50 percent of the vote. The other two parties were sharing the others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now