‘Democracy without accountability is dictatorship’, Lukman accuses Adamu, Omisore of mis-managing APC

The National Vice Chairman (North-West), of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has accused the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, of running the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party like their personal estates and without recourse to other executive members.

In a leaked letter dated March 27 and entitled “Rebuilding APC, Need for new initiatives”, Lukman accused the two principal officers of not giving an up-to-date account of the party’s finances, including undisclosed billions of naira raised from the sales of nomination and expression of interest forms to aspiring contestants at the just concluded 2023 general elections.

Lukman’s scathing assessment of the Adamu-led leadership of the party came as it marked its first year in office, saying the leadership was a disappointment as the “NWC has been running the party based on the old mindset of disregard for allowing organs of the party to guide decisions and appropriately allow for wider input by members and leaders of the party in the decision-making process.”

“Democracy without accountability means dictatorship. Once the organs of the party are not meeting as enshrined in the constitution of the party, accountability will be absent, and the character of our party will be autocratic and retrogressive,” Lukman said in the leaked letter.

“Asiwaju Tinubu cannot afford to assume office with the baggage of being a leader of an autocratic and retrogressive APC, which is insensitive to ethnic and religious tension in the country, largely compounded by our inability to regulate the conduct of our Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect.

“Everything must be done to return our party to its founding vision of engendering progressive politics in the country, which is about equitable distribution of power and resources in the country,” he added.

