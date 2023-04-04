‘Yes Daddy’ audio condemnable, but insignificant to presidential election petitions —Atiku’s spokesman, Bwala

A spokesman for the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, saying it will have no significance when fireworks begin at the presidential election tribunal.

Bwala who wrote on Twitter on Monday, said though the leaked conversation was highly condemnable, it will have no effect on the petition filed by Obi at the presidential tribunal.

“The conversation in the audio leaked by (Only God and time will tell) is highly condemnable.

“But it has nothing to do with the quality or otherwise of his petition at the presidential tribunal. The grounds for the petition are in Section 134 of the EA, not the audio.”

In the leaked audio clip which has since gone viral and has been generating different comments across the country, Obi is heard urging Oyedepo to encourage Christians in the South-West to vote for him.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war,” Obi is heard saying in the audio.

However, the head of Obi’s media team, Valentine Obienyem, on Monday, said the leaked audio conversation between his principal and Oyedepo was edited out of context.

