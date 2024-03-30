Atiku’s aide, Bwala, tags Peter Obi a political prostitute, Judas who betrayed Ojukwu

Daniel Bwala, a media aide to presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar has described Peter Obi as a political prostitution and a betrayer.

Bwala in a post on his X (formally twitter) handle stated that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party betrayed the late Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu by dumping the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) under which he became governor of Anambra State.

According to him, Obi also betrayed Atiku, whom he once contested with as running mate, and that he would soon “betray Pat Utomi and co” by allegedly joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Bwala in his post said this Easter, Obi is the “celebrated Judas Iscariot”.

He also shared a video in which Obi, speaking in Igbo language purported vowed to never leave the Labour Party.

“Take a listen to @PeterObi in APGA vowing if he leaves APGA let his family die; this is before he embarked on his political olosho. He has since moved from APGA to PDP to LP and now planning to move to SDP.

“He betrayed Odimegwu Ojukwu, he betrayed Atiku Abubakar and now planning to betray Pat Utomi and co.

“This Easter period we celebrate the decorated Judas iscariot Hear in this video an Obi-erodent making excuses for him, but they would not understand with anyone else.

“Retweet wide so their double standard and hypocrisy be seen by all”.

