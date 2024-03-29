PDP appoints caretaker committees for 19 states

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has dissolved the party’s executive committees in 19 states in the country.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the NWC also appointed caretaker committees to run the party’s affairs at the ward and local government levels in the affected states.

He said the committees would be in place for three months.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pursuant to the provisions of Section 29 (2) (b) of the Constitution of our Party on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), approved the appointment of the Executives whose tenures have expired in some State, Local Government and Ward chapters to serve as Caretaker Committees in the affected States, LGAs and Wards respectively.

“The Caretaker Committees have been mandated to run the affairs of our Party at their appropriate levels for 3 (three) months as follows:

“Abia- LGA: With effect from March 22, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 15, 2024

“Akwa Ibom – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Bauchi – LGA: With effect from March 22, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Bauchi- State: With effect from March 23, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Benue- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Cross River – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Delta -LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Ekiti – Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Enugu- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Gombe- State: With effect from March 23, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Imo-LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Jigawa – Ward: With effect from March 16, 2024

“Kaduna – Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024”.

“Others include: Niger- Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Ondo – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024.

“Plateau – LGA: With effect from March 23, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Rivers – State: With effect from March 21, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 18, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Sokoto- Ward: With effect from March 16, 2024

“Taraba – Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024, and FCT- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024.”

