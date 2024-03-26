Anti-party activities: PDP orders state chapters to submit reports of investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has directed the party’s state chairmen to submit their reports on investigations into alleged anti-party activities by some members during the 2023 general election.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, made the call during the NWC meeting with the state chairmen in Abuja.

Bature directed the state chairmen to put their reports in written form for appropriate actions to be taken by the party leadership.

He said: “A lot of agitations are coming from party members, suspend this, suspend that, you are the ones that are in charge of those states.

“You are to tell us who engaged in anti-party activities and who did not. Based on that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) will make a decision. Write to us and tell us what transpired, no matter what happened.

“I also want the acting chairman to call on the chairman of the party in Cross River to tell us what is happening in the state.

“We really need to know what is happening.”

The organising secretary also directed the state chapters to submit their post-election reports.

He recalled that most of the current executives in the states were elected four years ago where congresses were conducted on a staggered basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have about four or five states where tenures of the executive had expired from the ward to the state. These are Edo, Bayelsa, Gombe, and Rivers. Others were staggered.

“We called the meeting to discuss this in order not to create a vacuum.

“We also have vacancies due to deaths and resignations,” Bature added.

