APC sets up committee to supervise Ondo governorship primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has set up a nine-man committee to coordinate the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee is headed by Mr. Emma Eneukwu.

READ ALSO: Ondo APC governorship aspirant, Akintelure, dies weeks to elections

Other members of the panel are – Festus Fuanter, Victor Giadom, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, Sulaiman M. Argungu, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, Aare Durotolu Bankole, Nze Chidi Duru and Morka.

15 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly had on Monday endorsed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the April 25 governorship primary in the state.

The state governorship election will be held on November 16.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now