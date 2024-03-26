Politics
APC sets up committee to supervise Ondo governorship primary
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has set up a nine-man committee to coordinate the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
The committee is headed by Mr. Emma Eneukwu.
READ ALSO: Ondo APC governorship aspirant, Akintelure, dies weeks to elections
Other members of the panel are – Festus Fuanter, Victor Giadom, Prof. Abdulkarim Kana, Sulaiman M. Argungu, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, Aare Durotolu Bankole, Nze Chidi Duru and Morka.
15 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly had on Monday endorsed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the April 25 governorship primary in the state.
The state governorship election will be held on November 16.
