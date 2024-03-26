Ondo: APC begins sale of nomination forms Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for Ondo State governorship Aspirants on Wednesday.

The party disclosed this in its amended schedule of activities and timetable for the governorship election signed by the Chairman of the State Primary Election Committee, Mr. Emma Enekwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enekwu said the sales of the forms would end on April 3 while screening of the aspirants will hold from April 11 to April 12.

He said the delegate congress would be held on April 15 and the primary election on April 20.

The nomination and expression of interest forms were sold for N50 million.

