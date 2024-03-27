EDO GUBER POLL: Obaseki’s SSG emerges as running mate to PDP candidate, Ighodalo,

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has picked the current Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Ogie is an appointee of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is believed to be backing Ighodalo.

A top PDP chieftain in the state, who confirmed Ogie’s choice to The Punch on Tuesday, said it was believed that the SSG would give the party a chance of winning the September 21 governorship election in the state.

According to him, the party consulted widely before settling for the SSG who has been a loyal party man and a grassroots mobiliser.

“I can confirm to you that Ogie is Ighodalo’s running mate. He has filed the form in Abuja and he has the capacity to boost the party’s chances of winning the election.

“He is a grassroots mobiliser and he will bring his several years of experience in politics to bear. The party consulted widely and he was chosen to be the running mate,” the party chieftain said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba also confirmed the development.

Ologunagba said: “Yes, we now have a running mate, that is the deputy governorship candidate to the PDP Edo State governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo. He is the current Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

“And we are confident of victory with our candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie. Our deputy governorship candidate will be officially unveiled at a later date.”

Ighodalo, a former Chairman of Sterling Bank, emerged last month as the PDP governorship candidate in Edo.

