APC group writes US President Biden to ignore anti-Tinubu protest

The United States chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the US President, Joe Biden, to ignore a planned anti-Tinubu protests held across the country and in front of the White House on Monday.

The protests were staged by Nigerians living in the US against the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election held in Nigeria.

According to the protesters, the election was marred by irregularities which made the announcement of Tinubu as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) flawed and against the wishes of a majority of Nigerians.

The protesters also flooded the US Capitol with Nigerian flags and placards expressing their grievances and calling for US intervention against the election.

But in a letter to Biden, the APC-US Chairman, Tai Balofin, urged the US President to ignore the protesters as they did not represent the true feelings of Nigerians.

“We are writing to you regarding a recent petition that has been submitted, calling for the discrediting of the Nigerian presidential election that was deemed free and fair by the Independent National Electoral Commission,” Balofin said in the letter.

“As the leader of a country that upholds democratic values, we implore you to disregard the petition.

“The government has faced many challenges threatening the relationship between tribes coloured by religion and politics.

“The coming together of activists against the military intensified the democracy we have untainted since 1999.

“The great men and women who laid down their lives and resources to make this a reality see Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an unrepentant front-runner via the NADECO days who fought to make this democracy a reality.

“Tinubu became a reference point and a grandmaster of strategic transformation that nation leaders always ran to for ideas and turnarounds, and a master of political draft and chess with gaming mastery of political successes.

“It is imperative to respect the democratic process and the decisions made by the electoral body. It is not the place of any individual or group to call for the truncation of democracy or the establishment of an interim government.

“Such actions are not only unconstitutional but also undermine the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“They have been calling for actions that go against the laid-down processes for addressing disputes and grievances, which is a subversion of the constitution.

“Their actions and utterances are not only seditious but also pose a threat to the peace and stability of Nigeria. As such, we urge you to condemn such action and make it clear that the US government stands firmly in support of the democratic process in Nigeria.

“Conclusively, we are available to present more evidence to the US Congress. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

