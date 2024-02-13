‘There’s no perfect president, let nobody fool you’, Atiku’s aide, Bwala defends Tinubu govt over risking cost of living

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel Bwala, has stated that the rising cost of living in Nigeria is not the fault of the Bola Tinubu administration, but a result of “decades of mal-administration”.

According to him, food inflation is a global issue and has been “projected to drop by the end of this year. So cheer up my people”.

Bwala is a media aide to presidential candidate of the opposition PDP in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

He recently paid a visit to President Tinubu and has since tuned down his criticism of the current administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bwala in a post on X (formerly twitter on Monday in defence of the rising cost of living in Nigeria, said:

“Food inflation is global ohh. This small bottle of palm oil is sold for £20 pound sterling, I.e 38k naira. Hair cut na 45k for london. The good news is that it is projected that global food inflation will drop by the end of this year. So cheer up my people.

READ ALSO:Tinubu meets Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala, in France

“For those Naija people in the US and UK cursing @officialABAT on social media, what they are not telling you is that im the UK they can’t wait to chase Rishi Sunak and in the US, you already know what’s up with Joe Biden.

“There is no perfect president or perfect democracy, let nobody fool you. forget the noise, your presidential candidate could have done worse

“President Tinubu is working hard to find solutions to our problems created over decades of Mal-administration

“Let us have faith in our country and our leaders and offer solutions rather than insults”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now