Politics
Nigeria is a very poor country’, Tinubu’s aide, Onanuga, declares
The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bola Onanuga has declared that Nigeria is a “very very poor” country, given its low per capita income, compared to other African nations.
“Nigeria is a very very poor country, to be honest. I think our wealth is overestimated,” Onanuga, said when he appeared as a Special Guest on Arise TV’s Prime Time on Monday.
Answering a question on the state of Nigeria’s economy and the administration’s efforts to ensure stability, the veteran journalist said: “I think we have a poor estimation of the wealth of the country, we are a very poor country.”
Read also: Naira hits record low, crashes to N1,534/$1 at official window
He added that with the removal of subsidies on petrol and the unification of the exchange rate, the administration “is hoping that the pressure on our finances will reduce.”
The presidential aide also refuted claims that the Tinubu-led government still owes emoluments to its federal workers.
“The office of the AuGF has said there is a challenge with the platform being used to disburse the salaries.
“According to a briefing I got this morning, yes, salaries were delayed, but all federal workers have been paid,” Onanuga stated.
