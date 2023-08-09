Politics
APC claims Adamu, Omisore’s departures had nothing to do with financial recklessness
The All Progressives Congress has exonerated Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former national chairman, and Senator Iyiola Omisore, a former national secretary, of any wrongdoing regarding suspected financial irregularities.
Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the new National Secretary of the Party, Senator Ajibola Basiru stated there is a need to clear the air to avoid misconception in the public.
He said, “I think it is good to say we should not misrepresent the reasons for the resignation of our chairman. I don’t know where you got the financial recklessness you are talking about with due respect.
“On the issue of external auditors, it has been the routine of our party to appoint external auditors and it is a standard procedure and practice everywhere. It has nothing to do with the resignation of any officer of our party.
Read Also: Adamu, Omisore resignations forced, not voluntary, ex-APC counsel, Banire, submits
“And if you go back, there has not been a year that the party account has not been audited by external auditors.”
The rebuttal is coming two months after former National Vice Chairman for North-West, Dr. Salihu Lukman accused Adamu and Omisore of squandering N30 billion realised during the sales of nomination forms for the 2023 elections.
The Kaduna politician had bemoaned that critical issues of party funding have been relegated to the background because no defined funding framework has been established.
